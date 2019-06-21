Claude Emery Olson, 96, of Ewing, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Country Aire Retirement Estates in Lewistown. He was born Nov. 3, 1922, in Lewis County to Bucola Faye (Bales) and Carl Olson. He was the eldest of five children, sisters Eunice, Lovena and Juanita, and brother Glen. Claude met the love of his life, Edna Benner, at a basketball game, and they married June 4, 1944, in LaGrange. Claude and Edna recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Claude was a longstanding member of Ewing Assembly of God Church. Growing up in Lewis County, he farmed with his father before marrying Edna and enlisting in the U.S. Army. He completed training in Texas and California, and shipped out with the Army as part of the 6th Army and 5th Airborne, serving in the Philippines and Japan during World War II. Following the war, Claude owned and operated Olson Trucking, transporting grains across the region. In Ewing, he worked at the Co-op and for Lester's Farm Supply, later working at Moorman Manufacturing Co. and retired at the age of 62. He enjoyed traveling, camping and RVing across the Southwest, but especially loved Colorado, Texas, Florida, Arizona, visiting national and state parks, and visiting horse racetracks. He and his wife Edna began wintering in Florida in the fall of 1989. When at home or relaxing, Claude loved to birdwatch from his kitchen window, watch NCAA college basketball, "Wheel of Fortune," and old western movies. Proud of his service during World War II, you would often find him decked out in his replica uniform, a shirt, or a hat proclaiming that he was a proud Army veteran. In addition to his wife, Edna, survivors include four children, Michael Olson of Quincy, Ill., Pamela McDonald (Garry) of Port Charlotte, Fla., Marlene Musick (David) of Austin, Texas, and Christopher Olson of Austin; seven grandchildren, Gregg Bennett (Karen) of Westlake, Calif., Brandon McDonald of Port Charlotte, Fla., Erika Musick of Austin, Texas, Brooke Dawson (Jordan) of Magnolia, Texas, Brian Olson of Quincy, Corey Musick of Austin, and Brock McDonald of Port Charlotte; six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his four siblings; a son, Donald Olson; and a daughter, Claudette (Olson) Bennett. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at First Assembly of God Church in Ewing, with the Rev. Elmer Hagood officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Ewing Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. held Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Country Aire Retirement Estates. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Country Aire Retirement Estates. Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 21 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary