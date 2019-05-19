Home

Niebur Funeral Chapel
629 Mortimer
Barry, IL 62312
217-335-2305
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Niebur Funeral Chapel
629 Mortimer
Barry, IL 62312
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Niebur Funeral Chapel
629 Mortimer
Barry, IL 62312
Clayton Earl DeHart Obituary
Clayton Earl DeHart, 79, of Barry, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

He was born in Pittsfield, Ill., on Sept. 5, 1939, a son of Lorenza and Louise (Wade) DeHart. He married Sonjie Kaye Stinebaker on Dec. 21, 1963, in Chambersburg, Ill., and she survives.

Clayton grew up and graduated from Griggsville High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army in 1963 and served at Ft. Lee, Va., and was honorably discharged in 1965. He returned to Pike County and worked as a mechanic for C. Marshall Ford in Pittsfield for a time. He then began his career for Illinois Rural Electric Co-op as a serviceman for Barry and the surrounding area. He served his customers for over 34 years until his retirement in December 1999. Clayton loved to work in his machine shop. He was a master metal worker and built many specialized parts for people. He helped on many community projects, not wanting any recognition for his work. He was a kind and generous man who enjoyed helping others.

He is survived by his wife, Sonjie Kaye; a sister, Cindy (husband Dale) Shelton of Griggsville; and a brother, Robert (Karen) DeHart of Pittsfield. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Sue DeHart of Shelbyville, Ill.; brother-in-law, Howard (wife Vera) Staffy of Pittsfield; a sister and brother-in-law, Ginger and Bob Rogers of Loraine, Ill; Ginger's daughter, Peggy Blickhan of Chicago; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marilyn Staffy; and two brothers, Allen and Charles DeHart.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Niebur Funeral Chapel, Barry. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Barry Fire Department or Barry Food Pantry.

Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to Nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 19 to May 21, 2019
