Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
(217) 285-5505
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Griggsville Cemetery
Griggsville, IL
View Map
Clementine Maggio


1922 - 2019
Clementine Maggio Obituary
Clementine Maggio, 97, of Griggsville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield.

She was born Sept. 2, 1922, near Chambersburg, to Walter and Helen Merriman Ranft. She first married Raymond Gallagher in Springfield. She later married Anthony J. Maggio, and he passed away Feb. 12, 1978.

Clementine was a certified nurse's assistant until her retirement in 1993. She enjoyed cooking and taking pictures, but her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and friends, and especially her grandchildren. She also loved family dinners, particularly the fried chicken. Clementine spent her last few years with her Griggsville Estates family, where she was given wonderful and loving care.

She is survived by her son, Dale (Gayle) Gallagher of Versailles, Ill.; grandchildren, Caroline (Joseph) Cox of Perry, Ill., Anita (Mark) Read of Versailles, Ill., Sarah Gallagher of Louisville, Ky., Jon (Glynda) Koch of Versailles, Ill., Heidi (Lester) Welty of Mount Sterling, Ill., and Erica (Jason) Markert of Mount Sterling; four great-grandchildren, Lindsay (Trent) Slight of Griggsville, Ill., Hayden Bradshaw of Griggsville, Ill., Cole Bradshaw of Griggsville, Ill., and Gavin Montgomery of Versailles, Ill.; six stepgreat-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters, Lincoln, Hattie and Ariella Slight; and a brother, J. . (Sherry) Ranft of Pittsfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony Maggio; great-grandson, Kyden Montgomery; sister, Frances Nelson; and nephews, John Andrew Ranft and Gregory Six.

Graveside services will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 19, in Griggsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield.

Memorials are suggested to Griggsville Cemetery or to the Griggsville Estates Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
