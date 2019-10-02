|
Clinton Dickerson, 90, of Marion, formerly of Ullin, went to sleep peacefully and woke up in the arms of Jesus, passing away in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, with his loving wife, Justine, by his side at the Parkway Estates of Liberty Village of Marion. Clinton was born Thursday, Feb. 21, 1929, the son of J.P. and Frieda (Smithey) Dickerson in Elco, Ill. Clinton attended Elco Elementary and Tamms Community High School. While in school, he met and married Justine Ozell Kerr on Aug. 25, 1946, at the farm home of the bride's parents in Tamms, by a Baptist minister, the Rev. Clarence Bridges of Elco. Clinton was a member of the Ansar Shriners in Springfield, Ill., Masonic Lodge 47 at Pulaski, Ill., and also Scottish Rites of Belleville, Ill. He became active in the auto sales field in 1946 with his father, J.P. Dickerson, and R.L. Cerny of Cairo. Later, he and his father sold to Cerny and they, along with brother, Richard Dickerson, purchased a dealership formerly known as Wilkins Chevrolet Sales in Ullin in 1956. A new dealership was formed and known as Dickerson Chevrolet. On June 10, 1961, J.P. Dickerson passed away, leaving the two sons as partners in the business, which continued until their retirement in 1997 after 40 years in business. Clinton was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Ullin, for many years until he and his wife, Justine, moved to their retirement home in Marion and transferred their membership to the First Baptist Church of Marion where their son Bob is senior pastor. His wonderful sense of humor and life filled with integrity will be missed by all who knew him and loved him through the years. In addition to his wife of 73 years, Justine, survivors include one daughter, Jane Frizzell and husband Russell of Ullin; two sons, Robert Dickerson and wife Robin of Marion, and Thomas Dickerson and wife Kerry of Quincy; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard Dickerson and wife Joan of Ullin. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Gary Wayne Dickerson, who lived one day after his birth, Feb. 21, 1954. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Crain Funeral Home in Ullin, with Clinton's son the Rev. Bob Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Dongola. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home, with full Masonic rites at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Ullin First Baptist Church building fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To view the obituary and/or leave an online condolence for the family visitcrainsonline.com or whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019