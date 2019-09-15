|
Clyde Junior Beers, 64, of Hannibal, passed away at 2:58 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at his home. Born May 10, 1955, in Quincy, Ill., Clyde was the son of Clyde William and Carlene Ruth Richmiller Beers. He married Sue Ann Mills on Aug. 12, 1989, in Quincy. She survives. Clyde studied at John Wood Community College and Rhema Bible College. He was a former pastor and self-employed construction worker. In addition to his wife, Sue, survivors include three sons, James Lee Beers (Rachelle) of Quincy, C. Joshua Beers (Brianne) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Matthew Andrew Beers of Lake Charles, La.; four grandchildren, Haley Beers, Aspen Beers, Dakota Myers and Arley Howard; four sisters, JoAnn Mussetter (Bill) of Quincy, Mary Saxbery (James Steven) of Quincy, Ruth Saxbery (Dennis) of Springfield, Ill., and Debbie Wear (John) of Quincy; a brother-in-law, Fred Washausen; and many loving nieces and nephews. Clyde was preceded in death by his father; sister, Sandra Washausen; a brother-in-law, Gary Ames; and three nieces, Teresa Saxbery, Melissa Mussetter and Amanda Ames. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. William Mills officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019