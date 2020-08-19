|
|
Cole Randall Bailey McDonald, 26, of Madisonville, entered into his eternal home during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, while doing what he loved, enjoying nighttime nature hiking and having a "peaceful adventure." Family and friends are welcome to join in a final farewell outdoor service and burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at his family homeplace in the woods near his residence off Route C, Madisonville. James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Cole was born to Randy and Lola Runyon McDonald on Dec. 26, 1993. He was the firstborn of the fifth generation living on the family land. Surviving in addition to his parents are his fiancee, Allyson Kerr of Madisonville; brother, Mason McDonald of Center; and sister, Lydia McDonald of Madisonville; and grandparents, Minnie Sue (Roy) Donovan, Charline (Harley) Bagley and Kenneth McDonald. Preceding him in death was his grandfather, H.J. Runyon. Professionally, Cole was an entrepreneur, instrumental in the family business, McDonald Stone Co. He founded several companies, including Fluid Certify, McDonald Vapor Company, Acre Endeavors and McDonald Industrial Solutions Corp. He also held a patent for the vapor dispersal industry. Cole attended Santa Monica College in Santa Monica, Calif., and held numerous NACE certifications, including CIP 1 and 2, and CP1. In addition to pursuing his business endeavors, where he was known to dream large and out of the box, Cole enjoyed research in general, cultivating and growing trees and plants, hiking, exploring caves and rappelling. He also was an avid history buff, especially of family and the local area. He loved to put a smile on the face of his friends and was known to expect the best of himself and others. Cole's passing has left a heartbreaking void, and he will be greatly missed by family, friends and business associates. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020