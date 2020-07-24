|
Connie Dora Wolf, 70, of Canton, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, Ill. She was born was born Dec. 12, 1949, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Morgan and Georgia Johnson Crane. She was united in marriage to Glen E. Wolf on May 11, 1979, in Canton. Connie was a graduate of Palmyra High School R-1. She worked at Berry Bearing and Sharkey Transportation, retiring in January 2000. She enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, restoring antique furniture and doing crossword puzzles. Connie was always smiling, kind and seldom said a harsh word. She loved life. She was my friend, partner and a person to listen to all my problems for 41 years. I'll miss you forever. Survivors include her husband, Glen Wolf of Canton; four children, Terry (Marilyn) Wolf, Devra (Kevin) Cain, Tony Meyer and Jorge Meyer, all of Canton; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Crane of Canton and George Crane of Palmyra; three sisters, Joyce Bock of Palmyra, Phyllis Crane of St. Louis and Betty Key of Atlanta, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Emit Crane; sister, Jeri Baker; and a brother-in-law, George Wolf. Cremation rites have been accorded. A family gathering to celebrate Connie's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to of Lewis County, which may be mailed to or left at Arnold's Funeral Home, 1100 White St., Canton, MO 63435. Condolences may be expressed online at arnoldsfuneralhome.net or whig.com.
