Connie L. Breeden

Connie L. Breeden Obituary
Connie L. Breeden ,69, of Clayton, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ursa.

She was born Nov. 5, 1950, in Carthage to James and Betty Boyer Henson. She married Roger Breeden on July 5, 1968, in Plymouth. He preceded her in death March 4, 2013.

Connie was a graduate of Plymouth High School. She worked as an EMT and paramedic in Adams and Hancock counties for many years and also worked in the cardiology department at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Plymouth and was active in the Order of Eastern Star.

Survivors include two daughters, Hope Snyder of California and Sarah (Scott) Rhodes of Centralia, Mo.; a son, Tim (Jennifer) Breeden of Golden, Ill.; two special adopted sons, Ryan (Jennifer) Mast of Loraine and Tim Malone of Macomb; a former son-in-law, Marshall Steffen; six grandchildren, Derrick (Amber) Snyder, Ashley (Chris) Sanders, Marshall Jr. (Shyann) Steffen, Amber and Tucker Breeden, Lance Woolam and a special adopted grandson, Ben Klinger; a brother, John (Karen Henson) of Plymouth; a sister, Rose (Dick) Carle of La Prairie; and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a half sister, Andi.

Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Plymouth Circle Community Center (the former Plymouth Methodist Church) in Plymouth, with Pastor Jerry Taylor conducting.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. March 7 at the community center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
