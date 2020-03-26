Home

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Connie Sue Sohn


1962 - 2020
Connie Sue Sohn Obituary
Connie Sue Sohn, 58, of Quincy, passed away at 4:43 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Connie was born Feb. 19, 1962, in Rockford, to Robert W. and Gladys Hoekman Connell.

She was married to Anthony "Tony" Sohn. He preceded her in death Nov. 25, 2018.

Survivors include two sons, Allen Jeffrey Sohn and Shawn David Sohn; one daughter, Skylor Annabelle Sohn; three stepsons, Joshua Sohn, Jacob Sohn and Zachary Sohn; seven grandchildren; one brother, Robert L. Connell of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Harlan Connell and David Connell.

Connie was a certified public accountant and most recently worked for United Way of Quincy.

She enjoyed coloring, softball, cooking and making others happy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.

Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
