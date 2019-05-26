QUINCY-- Corey Elizabeth Scholz, 38, passed away in her sleep Tuesday (May 7, 2019) in her home in Chicago, Illinois. Corey was born in Columbia, Missouri on June 18, 1980, the eldest daughter of George and Lynne Roberts Scholz. Growing up, Corey was a voracious reader and enjoyed the arts; writing poetry, participating in dance and community theater. She was a member of the National Honor Society, A National Merit Scholarship Finalist, was crowned homecoming queen and received The Bolles School Award for Community Service. Corey attended Boston College on an academic scholarship, focusing her studies on international affairs. Her ongoing struggles with mental illness kept Corey from realizing many of her dreams, but she never gave up hope for herself and others who struggle with mental health. Throughout her life, she had a profound appreciation for music, art, and dance, an eye for and a deep love for fashion. Corey was interested in politics and had a deep concern for humanity. Corey is survived by her parents, George and Lynne of Quincy, her cherished sister, Brittany, brother-in-law, Ethan Austin; a niece Everly and her beloved dog, Stewart. She is also survived by her Grandfather, Tom Roberts, and many aunts, uncles and cousins, whom she loved. Corey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Emily (Goodpaster) Roberts and Richard and Ellen Scholz. Arrangements are in the care of the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.zrsc.com. The family wishes to thank them for their kindness and support. Corey's life is being memorialized privately with her extended family. Should you wish to honor Corey's memory in lieu of flowers, her family suggests a contribution in her name to the Malala Fund, (malalafund.org) an organization seeking to ensure girls are educated everywhere in the world. Malala is a world wide charity empowering girls to learn and lead: a mission Corey was very passionate about and was dear to her big heart. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 26 to May 28, 2019