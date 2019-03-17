Cornelia Ann Schaefer, 79, of Golden, died at 5:50 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 13, 1940, in Monmouth to Orville and Irma Claire Hanna Bertelsen. Mrs. Schaefer was employed as an insurance agent. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors, but most of all, she loved her time along the Illinois River. Survivors include four daughters, Julia Ann Thomas of Gretna, La., Deborah (Christopher) Wegs of Quincy, Christina Arnold (Gregory Noel) of Sacramento, Calif., and Becky (Neil) Cookson of Golden; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Julia (Gunars) Zvaners of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and two brothers, David Bertelsen of Tucson, Ariz., and James (Barbara) Bertelsen of Coal Valley, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents; her longtime companion, Dennis Roger Emerick; and a brother, Richard Bertelsen. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point, with the Rev. Sheri Renner conducting. VISITATION: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Blessing Foundation for Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Hamilton Funeral Homes. WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.net Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary