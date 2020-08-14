|
|
Courtland Huddell Barnard Jr., 96, of Philadelphia, passed away at 7:23 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling arrangements. Courtland was born Oct. 30, 1923, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Courtland H. Barnard Sr. and Mary H. Martin Barnard. He married Nadine Frances Walton Kleeb on Oct. 11, 1947, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wis. She preceded him in death April 29, 2010. Survivors include his children, Margaret (James) Sherwood of Kahoka, Mo., Courtland (Anita) Barnard III of Philadelphia, Mo., Dorothy (Joseph) McGarry of Philadelphia, Mo., and Joseph (Kim) Barnard of Baring; 16 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren (and one expected in September); 10 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Schaeffer of Rome, Pa. In addition to his wife, Courtland was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Daniel; sister, Elizabeth Colangelo; a granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren. Courtland graduated from Bensalem Township High School in Cornwells Heights, Pa. After high school he proudly fought for his country as a U.S. Marine in World War II from 1942 to 1945. He participated in the Consolidation of Northern Solomons and the Philippines Campaign. He held qualifications as a rifle marksman and an aircraft mechanic. He was honorably discharged, holding the rank of staff sergeant for the U.S. Marine Corps. After his time in the service, he worked in sales for Proctor and Schwartz. On his sales travels, he met his wife-to-be in Kenosha. Once married, they lived in Pennsylvania and later moved to Missouri where he worked at Quincy Compressor/ Colt Industries. He also worked in construction and then retired as a custodian for Palmyra Elementary School. Not quite ready to call it quits, in retirement he owned and operated The Depot in Philadelphia, Mo., for 10 years. Memorial contributions may be made to and Steffenville Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020