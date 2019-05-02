PITTSFIELD, Ill. -- Courtney Vance Wade, 70, of Pittsfield, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 26, 1948, to Walter and Wilma Griffeth Wade in Pittsfield. He married Joellen Cook on Feb. 24, 2003, in Las Vegas, and she survives. Courtney graduated from Pittsfield High School and went on to attend Gem City Business College in Quincy. After graduating from college with a business degree, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1968, where he was stationed in Michigan as well as in Iceland. After his honorable discharge in 1974, Courtney returned to Pittsfield and joined his father in the real estate business. He owned and operated Wade Real Estate for 45 years until his death. Courtney was a member of the Masonic Lodge 790 A.F. and A.M., the Shriners and eventually became a member of the Royal Order of Jesters. He also was a member the Pittsfield American Legion, Moose Lodge 420, and a past president and active member of the Jaycees. Courtney was a member for over 30 years of the Steak Club, as well as serving as president. He served as a board member of the Farmers National Bank of Griggsville. He also was a member of Old Orchard Country Club and Illinois Realtors. In earlier years, Courtney and Joellen took yearly trips to Arizona and then drove to Las Vegas to spend several days. They later purchased a home at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, where they spent many weekends year-round, enjoying their time with friends and family. Courtney was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball and St. Louis Rams football fan, holding season tickets for both teams. He also enjoyed taking trips to Talladega in Alabama with his friends to watch NASCAR and liked to golf. In addition to his loving wife of 16 years, Joellen, survivors include his children, Doug Wade of Dixon, Dr. Ryan (Kisha) Wade of Chandler, Ariz., Bradley (Rachel) Wade of Wentzville, Mo., Adam (Frenny) Wade of Anchorage, Alaska, Craig (Beth) Riley of Sherman, Ill., and Scott (Kayla) Riley of Pittsfield; 11 grandchildren, Zachary Wade, Andrew Wade, Alani Wade, Bentley Wade, Adelyn Wade, Vance Wade, Hunter Riley, Delaina Riley, Kamryn Riley, Seton Riley and Will Riley; and two brothers, Dr. Mark (Lori) Wade of Carlinville and Dr. Michael (Scot) Wade of Gilbert, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Wilma Wade; and a sister, Linda Ann Wade. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Pittsfield United Methodist Church, with Mick Laflin conducting. VISITATION: 1 to 7 p.m., with family meeting friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Niebur Funeral Home, Pittsfield. A Masonic service and military honors will be at 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: Blessing Hospice, Pittsfield Fire Department, or Pike County Ambulance Service. ARRANGEMENTS: Niebur Funeral Home, Pittsfield. WEBSITE: nieburfh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 2 to May 4, 2019