Creighton Weldon Jr., 90, of Quincy, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with the Rev. Carl Terry III, pastor of Bethel AME Church of Quincy, officiating. The Rev. MacArthur Pendelton, former pastor of Bethel AME Church of Quincy, will give the eulogy. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Friends and family are invited to Creighton's life celebration at a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home. Creighton was born Dec. 13, 1928, in Quincy to Creighton Weldon Sr. and Edith Hammond Weldon. He was married on Feb. 7, 1946, in Palmyra, Mo., to Daisy Catherine Robinson. She survives. Other survivors include two children, Creighton T. Weldon III (Janice) of Quincy and Edith A. Weldon Mallory (fiance Elder W. Bartlett Finney); five grandchildren, Antoinette Benard (Terrance), Monica Yates (Brian), Carter Mallory Jr. (Kelly), Carrissa L. Mallory and Denise Lewis (Patrick); 15 great-grandchildren; 27 great-great-grandchildren; special nephews, Clarence Clark Jr. and Greg Clark (Jane); and a special niece, Janet Arthur. Creighton was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Christina Clark (Albert); and one grandson, Creighton Nkrumah Weldon IV. Professionally, Creighton retired from Electric Wheel and later Firestone, where he was a machinist for many years. He also served as vice president of United Auto Workers 205 for several years. Creighton loved to go fishing and camping. He especially enjoyed taking his grandchildren on these outdoor adventures. An avid bowler, Creighton bowled for many years and in numerous leagues in the Quincy area. Creighton also enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the United States, but he especially looked forward to their trips to New York City. A sports fan, Creighton followed the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs, but the Dodgers baseball team was always special to Creighton, who was a fan of Jackie Robinson. A longtime member of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and Bethel AME Church of Quincy, Creighton was very devoted to his faith. He sang in the men's choir, was the former superintendent of the Sunday school, steward emeritus, a trustee of the church, a lay reader, and the former president of the Illinois Conference Lay Organization. Pallbearers will be Randolph Mallory, Randon Mallory, Jay Weldon, Donnell Weldon, Brian Yates and Carter L. Mallory Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Douglas, Melvin Russell Douglas, Patrick Lewis and Gary Douglas. Memorial contributions may be made to the African Methodist Episcopal Church of Quincy. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019