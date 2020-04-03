|
Crystal D. Davison, 43, of Quincy, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home. A private graveside service will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Crystal was born Sept. 21, 1976, in Quincy, to Carl Dean and Linda Carol Norton Davison. Survivors include two children, Arriana Benjamin (Joshua Davis) of Salina, Kan., and Xaivious Benjamin (Natalie Gilbert) of Quincy; one sister, Carla Hall (Ralph) of Liberty, Ill.; one brother, Carey Davison (Tammy) of Salem, Mo.; six nieces and nephews, Lindsay Hall, Cody Hall, C.J. Davison (Julie), Casey Davison, Corey Davison and Brittany Davison; and one great-nephew, Trey Davison. Also surviving are several friends she considered family, Lakia Clay (Samantha) and their children, Hunter Vorce, Chloe Klocke and Ciara Klocke, Miss Jeannie Clay, Ta'Meika Boatman and her daughter, Na'Leigha Boatman, Bethany Foss-Bucholtz, La'Tavia Kurtz, La'Shiah Kurtz and Dylan Tourney. She was preceded in death by her parents. Crystal was a 1994 graduate of Camp Point Central High School. She was always attending her children's sporting events and cheering on her Quincy Blue Devils. In her free time, you could find Crystal getting her hair done, tanning by the swimming pool or shopping. She also loved collecting items, and her biggest collection was of Coca-Cola items. During the summers, she loved barbecuing outside and just being surrounded by people. Crystal was always laughing and enjoyed cheering on her Illinois Indians and Chicago Cubs. Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
