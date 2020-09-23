|
|
NEW LONDON, Mo. -- Curtis L. Cox, 47, of New London, Mo., passed away at 11:27 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Philadelphia, Mo., due to a tragic accident. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Arch United Methodist Church in Hannibal, Mo. Pastor Stacie Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Mo. Friends and family are invited to Curtis's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Arch United Methodist Church in Hannibal, Mo. The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Curtis was born July 31, 1973, in Quincy, Ill. He was married to Lori Weisenberger on Sept. 1, 2001, in Hannibal, Mo. She survives. Other survivors include his mother and stepfather, Carolyn Hallford Bowers and David Bowers; four children, Brittany James (Ryan) of Hunnewell, Mo., Logan, Caylee and Cameron Cox, all of the home; three grandchildren, Luke, Kolten and Natalie James. He is also survived by one sister, Charlotte Lackey, and two nephews, Aiden Price and Austen Price. Curtis was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Richard Weisenberger; and his close family friend, Casey Crane. Professionally Curtis was the owner and operator of Bugman Pest Control, Xtreme Lawn Care and ProWash Power Washing. Curtis loved hunting, camping, riding his ATV and just being outdoors. Curtis was avidly involved in all the kids' activities, including coaching. He was well known for bartering and trading for things. Curtis was a great dad and he loved being a father and grandfather. He was a member of Arch United Methodist Church in Hannibal, Mo. Pallbearers will be Chris Robertson, Ryan James, Gabe Thomure, Les Shinn, Jason Burton and Mark Hetheriton. Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Cox, Caylee Cox and Cameron Cox. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cox Children's Trust Fund, please make checks payable to Lori Cox or to Arch United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2020