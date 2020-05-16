|
|
Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Glas Durbin, 63, of Quincy, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home. A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy, with Pastor Wayne Laforce officiating. Cindy was born Jan. 2, 1957, in Quincy to William E. and Lucella Campau Glas and Lavina Hultz Glas. Survivors include her mother, Lavina; one daughter, Holly Durbin (Joe Harper) of Quincy; two sons, Trey Durbin of Quincy and Mark McGeehan of Belleville; two grandchildren, D.J. Harper and Richard McGeehan; two brothers, Jeff Glas (Debbie) of Burton and Glen Glas (Diana) of Quincy; one sister, Teri Broemmer (Kevin) of Quincy; seven aunts and uncles, Lowell and Vickie Glas, Garld Hultz, Robert and Marcia Hultz, Karen Hultz, and Juanita Hultz; and one special friend, Karrie Brasfield of Quincy. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, William; her biological mother, Lucella; her grandparents, Willis and Leona Glas, Raymond Hultz and Arzetta Armstrong; and 11 aunts and uncles, Leveda Bean, Willis and Cathy Glas, Ella Mae and Berdell Board, Rosemary Glas, Glen and Linda Hultz, Ronald Hultz, Kennith Hultz and Lolly Hultz. Cindy graduated from Quincy High School and later graduated from Gem City College of Beauty. She went on to be a machine operator at Titan Wheel for 30 years. Cindy loved holiday dinners and family vacations to the Lake of the Ozarks. She was hard-working, kind, considerate and always made others laugh. Most of all, Cindy loved being a mother and grandmother. Cindy attended Emmanuel Nazarene Church in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to Lavina Glas to help with funeral expenses. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 16 to May 18, 2020