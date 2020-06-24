|
|
Cynthia "Cindy" Gentry, 79, of Stone Mountain, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1941, in Quincy, Ill., and raised there. She later moved to Rockford, Ill., and Roanoke, Va., and had lived the last 31 years in Stone Mountain. Cindy graduated from Quincy High School in 1959. On June 10, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, G. Floyd Gentry. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10. She was a member of the order of Rainbow for Girls. Cindy worked at Pine Ridge Elementary School in DeKalb County, Ga., as food service manager for 21 years. She took great pride in her work -- and her school received multiple awards of excellence because of her leadership. She was a great mother, loved her grandchildren unconditionally, always put her family first, and was a selfless and consistent giver. Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Scharnhorst; sister Barbara Jean Scharnhorst; and her parents who raised her, Dorothy and Howard Koch. In addition to her husband, G. Floyd Gentry, survivors include her daughter, Laura Gentry-Nerenberg (Bruce); son, Todd Gentry (Daphne); granddaughters Sydney, Kendall and Kennedy; brother, Ren Scharnhorst and sister-in-law, Marcia Scharnhorst; brother, Lynn Scharnhorst and sister-in-law Sandy Scharnhorst; and a number of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Per the family's request, instead of flowers, donations should be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital at stjude.org or . Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 24 to June 26, 2020