QUIINCY -- Cynthia L. "Cindy" Duesdieker, 64, of Quincy died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 2:30 a.m. at Barry Community Care Center. Cindy was born March 3, 1956 in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of Marvin and Esther Hamilton Totsch. She married Kirk Duesdieker on Oct. 10, 1987 in Quincy. He survives. Cindy was a 1974 graduate of Quincy High School, and she received her Associate degree from John Wood Community College. Cindy loved flowers and birds and all animals, especially her cats and dogs. Cindy will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her husband, survivors include her son, Christopher (fiancée, Suzanne Wear) Duesdieker of Quincy; her daughter, Nicole Duesdieker of Quincy; her grandson, Jameson Emerick of Quincy; her mother, Esther Totsch of Quincy; two uncles, Lee and Bill (Rhonda) Hamilton of Quincy; two aunts, Alva Mae Barnes of Quincy and Viola Todd; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Totsch; an uncle, John T. Hamilton; and two aunts, Betty J. Lewis and Carol Hamilton. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Lutheran Church of St. John, with Pastor Steve Hayden officiating. Memorials to the family c/o Kirk Duesdieker. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 11 to June 13, 2020