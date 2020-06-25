|
|
Cynthia Sue "Cindy" (Scharnhorst) Gentry, 79, of Stone Mountain, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born April 2, 1941, in Quincy, Ill., and raised there. She later moved to Rockford, Ill., and Roanoke, Va., and lived the last 31 years in Stone Mountain. Cindy graduated from Quincy High School in 1959. On June 10, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, G. Floyd Gentry. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10. She was a member of the order of Rainbow for Girls. Cindy worked at Pine Ridge Elementary School in DeKalb County, Ga., as food service manager for 21 years. She took great pride in her work -- and her school received multiple awards of excellence because of her leadership. She was a great mother, loved her grandchildren unconditionally, always put her family first, and was a selfless and consistent giver. Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Scharnhorst; sister, Barbara Jean Scharnhorst; and her parents who raised her, Dorothy and Howard Koch. Survivors include her husband, G. Floyd Gentry; her daughter, Laura Gentry-Nerenberg (Bruce); and son, Todd Gentry (Daphne); her granddaughters, Sydney, Kendall and Kennedy; her brother, Ren Scharnhorst and sister-in-law Marcia Scharnhorst; brother, Lynn Scharnhorst and sister-in-law Sandy Scharnhorst; and a number of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Per the family's request, instead of flowers, donations should be made to at stjude.org or . Wages and Sons Funeral Home in Stone Mountain is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 25 to June 27, 2020