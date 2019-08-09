|
Dale R. Koontz, 78, of Quincy, died at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Dale was born July 27, 1941, in Quincy, the son of Russell and Esther Marshall Koontz. Dale was raised on a farm outside of Columbus and graduated from Central High School in 1959. He married Donna C. Lease on Sept. 29, 1962. After working for different local contractors as a carpenter, on March 1, 1973, Dale started his own building company, Dale Koontz -- Builder Inc. Donna was his partner, and Dale hired his first employee, Dave Tieman, to start on that first day of business. Dale was so proud that Dave still works for Dale Koontz Builder 46 years later. Dale was grateful that many members of his crew enjoyed a long tenure with the company, including Dave's brother Paul Tieman, who has been with the company since 1976. In 1996, Dale's son Tim joined him in the family business. Three years later, his son Scott also became part of the construction company. Dale and Donna were so happy to see both sons working together in the building business, and Dale would frequently comment to friends how proud he was of his sons and their work in growing the business. He was also very proud to see his grandson Matthew be the third generation in the family business. Dale was well known in the Quincy area as an honest businessman with a reputation for quality projects and treating people fairly. Dale served his community in many different capacities: He was involved at Lutheran Church of St. John in a number of leadership positions over the years; he was a past president of the Home Builders Association of Quincy and served with the Illinois State Home Builders Association. Dale served on the City of Quincy's Plan Commission and supported Spring Lake Country Club. He also was on the Quincy High School Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament Committee for a number of years. The city of Quincy has been enhanced by many different residential developments that Dale was part of, including the Pointe South Apartments, Woodbridge subdivision, West Wilmar Drive, Knollwood, Gardendale, Wildhorse, Cambridge, Tuscany Fields and apartments at Forestdale, 2701 Harrison, Hickory Pointe and Northfield. Dale was an avid golfer who recently won the Spring Lake Country Club senior division and was the proud owner of multiple holes-in-one. He had many friends at Spring Lake and at the Estero Country Club in Florida who will miss rounds of golf with Dale. He also was a huge supporter of the St. Louis Cardinals, QHS Blue Devils and Fighting Illini athletics. In addition to his wife, Donna, survivors include two sons, Scott (Tina) Koontz and Tim (Wendy) Koontz, both of Quincy; four grandchildren, Katelyn (Taylor) Hockman and Matthew Koontz, both of Quincy, Megan (Jack) O'Connor of Wheaton, Ill., and Madelyn Koontz of Quincy; three great-grandchildren, Ella, Sadie and Parker Hockman; his mother-in-law, Pauline Allen of Quincy; a brother, James (Norma) Koontz of Champaign, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Lubbert; and a brother, Robert Koontz. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Lutheran Church of St. John with the Rev. Steve Hayden officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the church. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of St. John or Quincy Public Schools Foundation for the Dale and Donna Koontz Circle (for the building trades). Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019