Dale W. Craven, 85, of Quincy, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home. Dale was born on Oct. 29, 1934, in Hannibal, MO., the son of the Rev. Manuel and Louise (Gould) Craven. He married Charlotte F. Heintz on Aug. 28, 1954, at the Church of St. Peter in Quincy. She survives. Dale was a graduate of Hannibal High School. In 1952, he began working at Heintz Electric Co. and continued there until his retirement. He was member of the Church of St. Peter, the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, and active with the QND Foundation. In 1970, Dale, Sam Rinella, Pat Hibbeler and Joe O'Neal played a major role in saving the Catholic high school in Quincy. Dale was an avid golfer and in his younger years enjoyed boating and bowling. Dale adored volunteering at the Blessing Heart Center, where he gave his time and his compassion for others. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Chuck (Julia) Craven, Chris (Sherrie) Craven, Carl Craven, Corey Craven and Connie Craven; grandchildren, Melissa Wiseman, Jennifer (Jamie) Blaesing, Lora Elliott, Erin Calkins, Rick (Kari) Craven, Niki (Darren) Winking, Rob Craven, Natalie (Kraig) Genenbacher, Reggie (Michelle) Craven, Rodney Craven, Ryan (Kirstin) Craven, Charlie Craven and Chandler Craven; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Brother Jim Heintz, M.Afr., and sister-in-law, Sister Marie Heintz, MSOLA; his favorite canine companion, Pip; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Carolyn Marie Craven, Norma Louise (Craven) Mack and Juanita R. Craven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Church of St. Peter. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to QND Foundation for the Heintz Electric Co. Scholarship or to St. Peter Grade School. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020