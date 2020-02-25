|
Dale W. "Toby" Smith, 89, of Pittsfield, passed away with his children by his side, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in Pittsfield. Born Nov. 12, 1930, in Hannibal, Mo., Toby was the youngest son of John C. and Gladys M. (Hoskins) Smith. Toby married Patricia Sleight, and to this union, were born his beloved children, Stephen and Stephanie Anne. Toby's later years were shared with his special companion, Martha Witham. Toby attended Hannibal High School, where he was very active in sports, lettering in basketball, baseball, and football. He played guard on the 1950 Hannibal High School basketball team which posted an undefeated season, the last in Hannibal history. Toby was able to extend his love of sports while attending Hannibal LaGrange Junior College where he played both baseball and basketball. He also played baseball for the Griggsville Nighthawks and was offered a tryout with the St. Louis Cardinals. Instead, Toby continued his education, graduating from Western Illinois University with a BS in Physical Education, and later earned a Master's Degree from Indiana State University. Upon graduation, Toby began a teaching and coaching career which would span 34 years. In 1954, he began his career at Barry Grade School where he taught fifth grade and coached all sports. The following year Toby became a member of the Pikeland School system, where he would remain until his retirement in 1988. In 1959, Toby accepted the position of head basketball coach of the Pittsfield High School Saukee Indians, a position which he held for ten years. As head coach, he compiled a 176-91 record, during a time in which Illinois High School sports utilized a one-class system. In 1960, under Toby's tutelage, the Saukees defeated Quincy High School 66-46 in the opening game of the sectional. That win is the last win recorded by the Saukee boys over the Blue Devils. In 1982, Toby had the honor of being the first coach in the history of Pittsfield High School to bring home a team state first place trophy when he guided the Saukee Golf team to a State Championship. In addition to basketball and golf, he also coached baseball, track, and girls' softball. Toby was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Old Orchard Country Club. He also spent several years as a basketball referee and passed his love of golf and basketball officiating on to his son Steve. He claimed to be a fan of the Chicago Cubs, but honestly was just for any team who could beat the Cardinals. He loved dancing and music, and especially loved visiting with former students. More than anything, Toby loved his family. Survivors include his children: Stephen (Diane) Smith of Pittsfield and Stephanie (Brent Bauer) Bess of Wood River, grandchildren Amy (Jeff) Cox of Pittsfield, Ashlee (Michael) Nash of Pearl, Emily and Erica Bess of Wood River, Kristen Smith of Alabama, and Mitchel Main of Pittsfield. Great grandchildren Wyatt, Abigail, Katie, Collin, Sydnee, Hayley, Brayden, Bryce, and Beckham. He is also survived by his companion Martha Witham, special buddy Alexis Witham, sister-in-law Marjorie Smith, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother John C. Smith Jr. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield with Pastor Michael TenEyck officiating. Interment will follow at Pittsfield West Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Memorials are suggested to be made to Saukee Nation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020