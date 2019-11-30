Home

Hamilton Funeral Home
200 Orchard St.
Augusta, IL 62311
217-392-2418
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bowen Christian Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Bowen Christian Church
Bowen, IL
View Map
Dale William Bruenger


1935 - 2019
Dale William Bruenger Obituary
Dale William Bruenger, 84, of Bowen, formerly of West Point, Ill., passed away at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.

He was born March 8, 1935, in his parents' home in rural Sutter. He was the son of John and Mabel Vogel Bruenger. On Oct. 26, 1958, he married Roberta Hoing Bruenger at Mount Pleasant Christian Church. She survives.

He was a lifelong farmer and drove a school bus for Southeastern School District for many years.

In his early years, he loved roller skating at the Crystal Ball Skating Rink, which is where he met the love of his life. He loved classical music and enjoyed attending Quincy Community Theatre. He also was a 4-H leader, member of the West Point Fire Department and a member of Mount Pleasant Christian Church, where he was a trustee.

One of his favorite things in life was attending school and athletic events of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include four children, Rod (Donna) Bruenger of Augusta, Ill., Terri Whitaker of Bowen, Steve (Lisa) Bruenger of West Point and Alana (Greg) Flesner of Bowen; grandchildren, Tecia Lantz, Trista (Jason) Henry, Ross (Shelby) Bruenger, Ryan (Amy) Bruenger, Regan (Karlee) Bruenger, Skylar Bruenger, Stephanie Bruenger and Dillon Flesner; great-grandchildren, Delaney, Brilyn and Kash Lantz, Jadyn, Jaren and Jersy Henry, Avery and Elliot Bruenger, Graham and Crue Bruenger, and Blaize Bruenger; brothers-in-law, Don (Evelyn) Hoing and Wayne Bolton; sister-in-law, Carol (Kenny) Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eileen Greer and Marlys Jones; infant twin siblings; and son-in-law, Brian Whitaker.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Bowen Christian Church in Bowen, with the Rev. Ryan Derr conducting. Burial will be in Harmony Township Cemetery near Bentley, Ill.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Bowen Christian Church.

Memorials may be made to Good News Productions or Southeastern Athletic Boosters.

Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
