Dana Burrows, 48, of Quincy, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home. Born Sept. 9, 1970, in Quincy, Dana was the daughter of Billy Joe and Jeannie Tournear Florea. She married Mark P. Burrows on Aug. 10, 2003, in Quincy. He survives. Dana was a member of Riverside Community Church. She was a 1988 graduate of Quincy High School and a 1994 graduate of Gem City Business College. Dana was very active in her church and had recently received an Honorary Associate Degree in Biblical Studies from Heartland Christian College and enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs football team. She was also very devoted to her family and especially loved to watch her children play soccer and other school activities and all of their church activities. Dana was first employed by Quincy Public Schools on special education buses for 12 years. She then worked in housekeeping for the Ozark Lodge Steakhouse at Heartland for two years until retiring due to ill health. In addition to her husband, Mark, survivors include her parents, Billy Joe and Jeannie Florea of Quincy; three sons Derrick Wade and his fiancee, Lisa Ostermueller, Nathaniel Wade (fiancee Janie Sowell) and Preston Burrows, all of Quincy; a brother, Ryan Florea (Mary) of Quincy; and Tarra Florea of Quincy; and several loving nieces and nephews. Dana was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father in-law, Richard Burrows; an uncle, Lyndell Tournear; and an infant niece and nephew, Zachary and Madalyn Florea. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home, with Pastor Kris Palmer officiating. Burial will be in Curless Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Wellness Center.