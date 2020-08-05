|
Daniel D. Wilson's battle with leukemia ended sooner than expected on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Dan was born July 20, 1954, to David and Mary (Martin) Wison, and he graduated with the Central High School Class of 1972. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served active duty and in the reserves from 1972 until 1976. He married Ladona Osborne on March 17, 1974, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden. In all aspects of their lives, they were a team. They took over the family grocery store, Osborne Food Center, and ran the business together for 36 years. During this time, they were blessed with two children, Keith and Jennie. Dan served in his community in a number of ways. For over 25 years, he was a member of the Golden fire department. Dan served on the committee to make health care accessible to the community, and helped to bring to Golden what is now called the Adams County Rural Health Clinic. He was a former member of Central High School's Board of Education and a member of the American Legion. Every day of Dan's life was dedicated to serving God. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. He served on Immanuel's council and also as treasurer of the newly formed Faith and Grace Parish. For several years, he participated in prison ministry at the Western Illinois Correctional Facility. One of his proudest accomplishments was becoming a synodically authorized minister. After being commissioned in 2005, he lovingly served the members of several churches over the years. Through preaching, taking Communion to shut-ins, visiting church members and serving in dozens of little ways, Dan truly poured himself out in service to others. Survivors include his wifes Ladona; son, Keith (Krista) Wilson; daughter, Jennie (Neil) Van De Velde; and five grandchildren, Kylie and Kwinn Wilson, and Alea, Wyatt and Emma Van De Velde, all of Golden. Also surviving are Kent (Susie) Wilson of New Jersey, Kathy (John) Wilson of Florida, William (Salina) Wilson of Clayton, Ill., and Shari (Lee) Mangold of Maywood, Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; mother- and father-in-law; two brothers, John and Bruce; and a nephew, Wyatt. Dan's visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m Thursday, Aug. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Golden. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the church. The family requests that all attending wear face masks while in the church. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Dan's memory may contribute to Faith and Grace Parish or to the Dan Wilson SAM scholarship fund. Hunter Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020