Daniel Gerard "Boone" Kroner, 64, of St. Louis, formerly of Quincy, Ill., died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 17, 1956, in Quincy, the son of Robert R. and Marianne H. (Goodapple) Kroner. He is survived by his longtime companion, Eyetta Murry.
Boone was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School. He was first employed as lead dispatcher for A.C.T. in St. Louis. He then worked as lead dispatcher for City Wide Transportation of St. Louis and finally, served as lead dispatcher for the last 20 years at Metro Call A Ride until his retirement.
Boone was often referred to as the original wild Indian. He lived his life doing what he wanted to do, when he wanted to do it. No regrets. There are no words to describe how much he was loved, and how much he will be missed by all his family and his enormous amount of friends. We all have a huge hole in our collective hearts. Boone you may be gone, but you will never, ever be forgotten.
In addition to his companion Eyetta, survivors include his son, Jermaine Kroner of St. Louis; eight siblings, Judy Willer of Monmouth, Ill., Barb Dance of Quincy, Nancy Kroner of St. Louis, Mary Ellen Piner (Dan) of Quincy, Jerry Kroner (Carol) of Quincy, Mark Kroner (Cathy) of Ursa, Alan Kroner (Linda) of Springfield and Roger Kroner (Dawn) of Quincy; his longtime friends, Jackie Kroner and John Swango; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Boone was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law, Bill Dance and Marvin Willer.
At his request, Boone donated his body to the Washington University School of Medicine.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund in care of the Quincy Community Foundation at 4531 Maine St., Quincy, IL 62305.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020