Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
9:30 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Daniel J. 'Dan' Kaltenbach


1962 - 2020
Daniel J. 'Dan' Kaltenbach Obituary
Daniel J. "Dan" Kaltenbach, 57, of Quincy, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.
He was born Sept. 28, 1962, in Quincy, the son of Vernon F. and Patricia (Dietrich) Kaltenbach.
Dan married Linda A. Kaessen on May 18, 1985, at St. Mary Catholic Church. She survives.
He received his MBA degree from William Woods and BS degree from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.
Dan was a Certified Quality Engineer and Certified Quality Auditor. Most recently he was employed by Charles Industries in Canton, Mo. He also had worked at Continental Castings in Palmyra, Mo., Timewell Tile in Timewell, Ill., Watlow and Buckhorn Industries in Hannibal, Mo., and Diemakers in Palmyra.
He was a Boy Scout Troop leader and mentor at the Church of St. Peter and Faith Presbyterian Church throughout his sons' involvement. As a Scout leader he visited the Philmont Ranch Camp in New Mexico with troops from our region. Dan also was an avid Cardinals fan.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, Zachary Wayne (Nena) Kaltenbach of Woodland, Mo., Victor Kyle Kaltenbach of Quincy and Kylor Joseph Kaltenbach of Edwardsville; two grandchildren, Edward and Kaessen Kaltenbach; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; aunts and uncles; and a beloved nephew, Alois Kaltenbach.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Hydrocephalus Awareness Association.
Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2020
