QUINCY -- Daniel James Hoder, 36, of Quincy, Ill., passed away at 11:59 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hannibal, Mo. Pastor Lou Afalah will officiate. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Mo. There will be no visitation. Daniel was born June 14, 1983, in Honolulu, Hawaii to Daniel Hoder and Elaine Fulton Hoder. He was married to Lizza Amatong on July 13, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nev. She survives. Other survivors include his mother, Elaine Hoder of New London, Mo., his father, Daniel Hoder of Calif.; two children, Ezri Nova Hoder and Alyris Luna Hoder; one brother, William Hoder of New London, Mo.; his Aunt Gina; and two half sisters, Diane and Carol. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Daniel is preceded in death by his grandparents. Daniel served his country proudly in the Army National Guard. Professionally Daniel was an automotive technician at Walmart in Quincy, Ill. Daniel enjoyed being outside, or playing games on the computer. He also liked photography. Daniel was a very loving person and loved the time he spent with his family and friends. Daniel was raised in the Seventh Day Adventist Church and attended St. Peters Catholic Church in Quincy, Ill. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, checks payable to Daniel James Hoder Family. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020