Daniel J. "Dan" Kaltenbach, age 57, of Quincy, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. He was born on September 28, 1962 in Quincy, the son of Vernon F. and Patricia (Dietrich) Kaltenbach. Dan married Linda A. Kaessen on May 18, 1985 in St. Mary Catholic Church. She survives. He received his MBA degree from William Woods and BS degree from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Dan was a Certified Quality Engineer and Certified Quality Auditor. Most recently he was employed by Charles Industries, Canton, Missouri. He also had worked at Continental Castings, Palmyra, Missouri; Timewell Tile, Timewell, Illinois; Watlow and Buckhorn Industries, Hannibal, Missouri and Diemakers, Palmyra, Missouri. He was a Boy Scout Troop leader and mentor at Church of St. Peter and Faith Presbyterian throughout his sons' involvement. As a scout leader he visited the Philmont Ranch Camp in New Mexico with troops from our region. Dan was also an avid Cardinal fan. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by three sons: Zachary Wayne (Nena) Kaltenbach of Woodland, Missouri, Victor Kyle Kaltenbach of Quincy and Kylor Joseph Kaltenbach of Edwardsville, Illinois; two grandchildren: Edward and Kaessen Kaltenbach; two sisters, Susan (David) Russell of Quincy and Kathy (D.J. Donald) Hoker of Colchester, Illinois; two brothers, Tom (Sharli) of Evanston, Wyoming and Chris Kaltenbach of Concord, Michigan; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles and a beloved nephew, Alois Kaltenbach. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in Duker & Haugh Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. in the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Hydrocephalus Awareness Association. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2020