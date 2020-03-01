|
|
Daniel J. "Dan" Schullian, 62, of Quincy, died at 5:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home. Dan was born Oct. 15, 1957, in Quincy, a son of Cecil and Wilma Gredell Schullian. He married Elizabeth McMasters on July 23, 1977, in Edina, Mo. She survives. Dan was a lifelong farmer who instilled both his passion for livestock and agriculture and his strong work ethic in his children and grandchildren. Dan enjoyed working outdoors, whether he was developing and improving his own land, or he was helping his neighbors by plowing their driveways or mowing their lawns. Dan also loved to tinker, and he was constantly improving existing tools or creating new ones based upon his particular need. Dan was a Gilmer Township trustee and a board member of the Adams County Farm Bureau. Dan also was a member of Adams County Beef Producers, American Angus Association, Illinois Angus Association, Lamoine Valley Angus Association and a founding member of the Western Illinois Cattle Alliance. Dan was awarded the Honorary Illinois State FFA Degree in 2006 and the Adams County Beef Producer of the Year in 2007. Dan was an avid tractor pull enthusiast and a fan of heavy metal music. Most of all, Dan loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Jennifer (Terry) Morrow of Quincy, Joanna (George) Hilburn of Timewell and Bryan (Autumn) Schullian of Augusta; four grandchildren, Julianna Morrow, Gretchen Hilburn, and Paxton and Tinley Schullian; three sisters, Judy (Greg) Bergman, Mary Gramke and Anne Shaffer, all of Quincy; an aunt, Rosa Lee "Rollie" Peters of Quincy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Julia Schullian; his brother, Kenny Schullian; two brothers-in-law, Larry Gramke and Bob Shaffer; and a nephew. A celebration of life service will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Paloma Community Building, 1825 1635th St. Paloma, IL 62359. Memorials may be made to the Julie Schullian Memorial Fund or Quincy Medical Group Oncology Patient Assistance Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020