The Rev. Daniel L. Banner, 91, of Quincy, formerly from the Chicago area, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, March 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home. Daniel was born July 7, 1928, in Bloomington, the son of Francis Lee and Margaret Kendall Lawrence Banner. Throughout his childhood, Daniel's family moved numerous times before settling in Decatur. After attending Decatur schools, he entered Millikin University, where he majored in history and English. Upon his graduation in 1950, he entered Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Evanston. Shortly after his graduation in 1953, Daniel was ordained as both a deacon and priest of the Episcopal Church at St. Paul's Cathedral in Springfield. Father Banner first served as curate at St. Paul's in Alton, followed by a three-year stint in Southern Illinois as vicar of both St. John's in Centralia and St. Thomas' in Salem, mission churches fewer than 18 miles apart. In October 1956, Father Banner began new duties as curate at St. Luke's in Evanston, serving in this position for three years. For the next 11 years, he served at St. Joseph's on the south side of Chicago; as vicar during its period as a mission church and then as rector until 1967. In 1970, Father Banner accepted the call to be the rector at St. Paul's Church by-the-Lake in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago. During his 22 years at St. Paul's, he shepherded the parish through the challenges resulting from the adoption of a new Prayer Book in 1979 and presided over the concept and implementation of an endowment fund to provide the church with financial security for the future. His wisdom, calm demeanor, gentle spirit and delightful humor made him beloved by his family members and the congregants in every church where he served. Before his retirement and subsequent move to Quincy in 1992, Father Banner made numerous trips to Great Britain and became a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth and a collector of royal family memorabilia. He was an avid reader, an astute bridge player and a crossword puzzle wizard. His "bow-wows,"as he affectionately referred to his canine companions Addie and then Queenie, often accompanied him to church and on trips to visit family and friends. During his retirement years in Quincy, he enjoyed assisting at St. John's and taking communion to shut-ins at the Illinois Veterans Home. A golden jubilee celebration was held at St. John's in fall 2003 in honor of the 50th anniversary of his ordination. Survivors include his niece, Margaret "Margy" (Rick) Moorhead of Fishers, Ind.; his nephew, Charles "Chuck" (Frank Macaluso) Harm of Seattle, Wash.; four great-nephews, Matthew (Rachel) Moorhead of Zionsville, Ind., Kenneth (Rebecca) Moorhead of Carmel, Ind., Robert Moorhead of El Paso, Texas, and Thomas Moorhead of Benton, Ark.; four great-great-nieces; and two great-great-nephews. Father Banner was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Kenneth) Harm. A private Requiem Mass will be held at St. John's Anglican Parish, 701 Hampshire, at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 30, with the Rev. Patrick Smith officiating. A live stream of the service will be available through a link at hansenspear.com. Contact Hansen-Spear for assistance at 271-222-4907 or [email protected] Graveside services and burial will be at 3:30 p.m. March 30 in Oak Grove Cemetery in LeRoy. A visitation is no longer planned; however, Father Banner's family hopes to schedule a celebration in his memory at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Parish or the Quincy K-9 Connection. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020