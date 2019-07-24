QUINCY -- Daniel Robert Barry, 82, of Quincy, passed away on July 22, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Dan was born Sept. 30, 1936, in Quincy, a son of Helen M. Bumster Barry and Daniel H. Barry. Dan graduated Quincy Notre Dame High School in 1954, and the University of Illinois with a Bachelor's Degree in Management in 1958. He was member Phi Gamma Delta. After graduation, Dan enlisted in the United States Army, where he served in the Ordnance Corps, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. During this time, Dan served in Fort Bliss, Tex., Aberdeen, Md., Mannheim and Hanau, Germany, and Fort Knox, Ky. Dan was honorably discharged in 1962. Following his military service, Dan began a career in sales at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co., before entering the financial services industry in 1965. For over 25 years, Dan was the Resident Manager for Lamson Bros. and Co., Shearson/American Express, and A.G. Edwards in Quincy. In 2016, Dan retired after nine years with Merrill Lynch. On November 1, 1975, Dan married Tanna M. Rosendale. Together, they adventured across the globe, exploring over 20 countries on six continents. Active in his community, Dan was a member of the Rotary Club of Quincy and served on the Board of Directors of the YMCA, Quincy Notre Dame Foundation, Adams County Health Department, and Transitions. He was also a proud member of the Quincy Country Club, where he pursued his love of golf. A devout Catholic, Dan faithfully attended the Church of Saint Peter. Dan is survived by his wife, Tanna; his sister, Mary A. Barry of Quincy; his goddaughter, Kelsey Smith of Washington, D.C.; his cousin, Donna (Roger) Muhlenkamp of Flagstaff, Ariz., and many step-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen M. and Daniel H. Barry; and his step-niece, Lindsey Thornburg. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Church of St. Peter, 2600 Main St. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, 1535 State St. There will be a private burial at Saint Peter's Cemetery. Memorials in Dan's name may be made to the Quincy Notre Dame Foundation, the Church of St. Peter, the Blessing Cancer Center, or the Quincy Humane Society. The Barry Family would also like to express their appreciation to all those who cared for Dan at Blessing Hospital, especially the kind staff of the Blessing Cancer Center. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2019