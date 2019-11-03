|
Danny L. Tucker, 69, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. He was born July 24, 1950, in Decatur, Ill., the son of Lloyd and Lois (Kinser) Tucker. Danny was a graduate of Unity High School and attended the University of Illinois. He married Mary Lynn Carson on June 18, 1977. She survives. Danny was a Farm Financial Consultant in the Tri-State area for many years. He also had served in the Illinois National Guard. In addition to his wife, Mary Lynn, survivors include three children, Jennifer Redlich and her husband, Bryan, of Galesburg, Ill., Nathan Boyer and his wife, Sherry, of Quincy, and Katie Ferrara and her husband, Louis, of Virginia Beach, Va.; nine grandchildren, Zachery Fuqua (Justina Lee), Rheana Fuqua (Jarod Ensley), Colin Fuqua, Carson Boyer, Samantha Boyer, Ashley Boyer and Lauren Boyer, William Ferrara and Layne Ferrara; two great-grandchildren, Tatum and Lincoln Ensley; three brothers, Edward Tucker and his wife, Mitzae, Stanley Tucker and Lloyd Tucker; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Danny was preceded in death by his parents. Dan loved his family, golf, the theater and the University of Illinois. As a master joke teller he never knew a stranger and loved making people laugh. Always the entertainer, he thoroughly enjoyed his time performing with Quincy Community Theatre. His loyalty ran deep as he never swayed from rooting for University of Illinois through good times and bad. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the University of Illinois Foundation. Donations will be used for the William W. Olson Travel Fund, which supports the Varsity Men's Glee Club at the University of Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
