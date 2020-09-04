|
HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Darin Eugene Logue, 47, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home. Darin was born Oct. 16, 1972, in Quincy, Ill., to Larry Logue and Elke Lickfeld Logue. He was married to Deborah Ann Hays on Sept. 5, 2008, in Linn, Mo. She survives. Professionally, Darin was a special investigator with G4S Security Company. Darin was an adventure seeker. He loved flying planes, skydiving and fast cars and motorcycles. Caring and sentimental at times Darin was always willing to lend a helping hand and had a knack for showing up at just the right time to help those in need. In 2019 Darin was presented the key to the city of Hannibal for organizing the first annual Big River Comic Convention in Hannibal, Mo. This epic event brought a first-class comic convention to Hannibal that was entertaining and available to the entire community. Darin had a passion for comics, especially classic Batman and Superman. He also enjoyed DC Comics, The Avengers and first-generation Star Wars movies. Darin loved anything from his youth of the 1980s whether Smurfs or Transformers, this era was special to Darin. Darin was a wonderful cook. He loved to try new recipes and was truly gifted in the way he presented his dishes, every dish was a work of art. A lover of music, Darin enjoyed playing music at family gatherings. He had an eclectic taste for music and enjoyed everything from Elvis to techno to the German music of his ancestry. Most of all Darin cherished family. He loved to spend time at his aunt and uncle's farm, fishing or riding Sea-Doos or flying. Darin treasured the moments he shared with family and friends. Darin was a Lutheran by faith. Survivors include his parents, Larry and Elke Logue of Hannibal, Mo.; one stepdaughter, Jocelyn Ciera Kendrick of Hannibal, Mo.; one stepson, Jesse Wamsley of Denver, Colo.; two sisters, Angela Spencer (Donald) of Hannibal, Mo., and Tonya Vogel (Dave) of Hannibal, Mo.; three nieces, Abbie Thompson, Katie Manzke and Pyper Vogel; a special aunt and uncle, Karla and Dale Wiewel; and several cousins and special family members. Darin was preceded in death by his Opa, Erich Lickfeld; his Oma, Klara Lickfeld; and two uncles, William Logue and Gerd Fritz Lickfeld. Funeral services will be private. Private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, Ill. Memorial contributions may be made to BackStoppers. Pallbearers will be Jeff Barton, Luke Bryant, Jimmy Shinn, Paul Behrens, Bill Stephans and Larry Dudgeon. The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Mo. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2020