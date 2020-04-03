|
QUINCY -- Darlene Dee Burnham of 75 Woodlawn Rd., died at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, where she had been a patient for almost a month. Born Nov. 21, 1926, Darlene was the daughter of Luther and Thelma Hulett. She had a sister, Mina Geise, two daughters, Gay Burnham Trost (Walter) of St. Charles, Mo., a grandson Bill and a granddaughter Sarah, both of the St. Louis area, and Judith Lee Burnham, deceased, of Cleveland. Judy had three children, Abby and Joe of Cleveland, and Mea of Louisville, and Ted Kemner, her devoted partner since the early 1950s. The last few days Ted held Dee in his arms all day and all night. Dee graduated from Quincy High School in 1944 and attended Gem City Business College. She worked at St. Mary's Hospital Lab for several years and then joined Ted Kemner as his assistant for the rest of her life. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Dee was very active in the community and a life member of the Quincy Service League, which she truly enjoyed. She worked backstage with Carlyle Inghram at the Quincy Little Theater, and the Blessing Hospital Auxiliary. Her kind heart and wit will be greatly missed. When her children were young, she was active in girl scouting both as a scout leader and as a brownie troop leader. Dee enjoyed boating for many years, tried golf at QCC, tried tennis, was on the Quincy Country Club bowling team, and she played bridge. Her favorite things in life were her beloved Silky Terrier "Pockets" and her Silky Terrier "Molly." Ashes of both were buried with her. Pockets died about 10 years before Molly, and Molly was with Dee until Dee died. Dee spent her whole life working with Ted Kemner at his business interests including The Quincy Hotel Company aka Newcomb Hotel, the Ethan Allen furniture store and the family properties. A special thank you to her friend and doctor for many years, Dr. Adam Reyburn. Private Catholic graveside services were held on Saturday in Calvary Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 virus, only 10 people could be there including Father Aaron, the priest. Fr. Aaron said a special Mass the morning of the service. Memorials to The Quincy Humane Society, Dee Burnham Memorial, or to St. Peter Church, Dee Burnham Memorial. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020