|
|
Darlene J. Biesterfeld, 85, of Lewistown, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Country Aire Retirement Estates in Lewistown. The daughter of Harold and Dorothy Brown Huebotter was born Aug. 28, 1934, in Ewing. She was united in marriage to William "Bill" Biesterfeld on March 28, 1952, in Quincy, Ill. He preceded her in death Oct. 31, 1990. Darlene was a member of First Baptist Church of Lewistown. She was a very independent person who enjoyed gardening and reading, and she always took her time in doing things. She was also an awesome cook and avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids. Survivors include a son, Bill (Sharon) Biesterfeld of Lansing, Kan.; daughter, Shelly (Bill) Geisendorfer of Lewistown; three grandchildren, Jason (Rachael) Biesterfeld of Omaha, Neb., Erin (Mike) Beauvais of Bartlesville, Okla., and Zach (Amy) Geisendorfer of Lewistown; 10 great-grandchildren, Rhyan Lopez, Collin, Brody and Jonah Biesterfeld, Tyler and Alayna Beauvais, and Peyton, Logan, Emersyn and Andie Geisendorfer; sister, Cindy (Rusty) Leftwich of Lewistown; brother, Gene (Betty) Huebotter of LaBelle, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Kourtnie Geisendorfer; sister, Linda Caley; and a brother, Danny Huebotter. Graveside memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in Quincy Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Ted Middleton officiating. Memorials may be made to the . Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown is handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019