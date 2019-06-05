QUINCY -- Darrel M. "Bud" Brown, 87, of Quincy, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Darrel was born Aug. 1, 1931, in Ewing, Mo., the son of J. Raymond and Phyllis Bowls Brown. He married Dorothy E. Vaughan on Oct. 12, 1950, and they had three children. Darrel was a 1949 graduate of Ewing High School. He went on to attend Hannibal-LaGrange University with a basketball scholarship. He proudly served in the United States Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. For many years Darrel and his brother owned and operated B & B Concrete in Quincy. He enjoyed filling in as a square dancing caller while vacationing with his second wife, Wanda Welty, in Florida. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed mushroom hunting as well as gardening. Most of all, Darrel enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Surviving are two sons, Gregory M. (Denise) Brown of Griggsville, Ill., and Stanley P. (Jennifer) Brown of Quincy; a daughter, Jana (Dennis) Loofbourrow of Joshua, Texas; six grandchildren, Tonya McLaughlin of Rushville, Ill., Jacob Brown of Quincy, Kiala (Aaron) Meyers of Quincy, Stanley L.P. (Kim) Brown of Quincy, Dennise L. Loofbourrow of Midlothian, Texas, and Dianna (Matthew) Kleeman of Joshua, Tex.; thirteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Sherry) Brown of Middletown, Iowa, and Larry (Ruth) Brown of Quincy; and a sister, Mona Smith of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Fay Etta (Noel) Sweet, and his second wife, Wanda Welty. Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Ehresman officiating. Burial to follow in Akers Chapel Cemetery, Plainville, Ill., with full military honors. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Akers Chapel. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary