Darrell E. "D.J." Kelley Jr., 18, of Quincy, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. D.J. was born Oct. 3, 2000, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Darrell Eugene Kelley and India T. Applewhite. D.J. had played on the Blue Devils football team. He attended Teen Reach, enjoyed gaming, cracking jokes, listening to music, scary movies, wearing hoodies, playing basketball, and he loved animals. D.J. also loved being a big brother to his siblings. Survivors include his parents, India Applewhite of Michigan, and Darrell and Lindsey Kelley of Quincy; his paternal grandmother, Sheila Renea Thomas of Quincy; his maternal grandparents, Charles Applewhite Sr. and Dorcas Applewhite of Michigan; siblings, Danay Kelley of Michigan, Quantel Kelley, Nasier Kelley, Donovan King, Sophia King and Ella Mae Kelley, all of Quincy; aunts and uncles, James Mann, Charles (Tomeka) Applewhite, Isiah Thomas, Laticia Avery, Sheila Thomas and Brianny Thomas; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James Mann Sr., and uncle, Delano Applewhite. Everyone is asked to wear D.J.'s favorite color, orange. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Baptist Church in Quincy. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
