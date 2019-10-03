Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell E. "D.J." Kelley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell E. "D.J." Kelley Jr. Obituary
Darrell E. "D.J." Kelley Jr., 18, of Quincy, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

D.J. was born Oct. 3, 2000, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Darrell Eugene Kelley and India T. Applewhite.

D.J. had played on the Blue Devils football team. He attended Teen Reach, enjoyed gaming, cracking jokes, listening to music, scary movies, wearing hoodies, playing basketball, and he loved animals. D.J. also loved being a big brother to his siblings.

Survivors include his parents, India Applewhite of Michigan, and Darrell and Lindsey Kelley of Quincy; his paternal grandmother, Sheila Renea Thomas of Quincy; his maternal grandparents, Charles Applewhite Sr. and Dorcas Applewhite of Michigan; siblings, Danay Kelley of Michigan, Quantel Kelley, Nasier Kelley, Donovan King, Sophia King and Ella Mae Kelley, all of Quincy; aunts and uncles, James Mann, Charles (Tomeka) Applewhite, Isiah Thomas, Laticia Avery, Sheila Thomas and Brianny Thomas; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James Mann Sr., and uncle, Delano Applewhite.

Everyone is asked to wear D.J.'s favorite color, orange.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Baptist Church in Quincy. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now