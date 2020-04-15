|
Darrell Gene Smith, 67, of Peoria, formerly of Quincy, passed away at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Darrell was born June 25, 1952, in Quincy, to Earl Eugene and Lois Mae Beer Smith. He first married Jackie Thrasher and later married Debbie Houghton. Darrell proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Schaffer & Sons Construction until 1996. Darrell enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include two sons, Daniel Smith (Stacy) of Quincy and Tracy Smith of Quincy; a daughter, Donna Sue Smith of Quincy; five grandchildren, Austin, Breezy, Skylar, Todd and Danika; a brother, Terry Smith (Maria) of Jefferson City, Mo.; and a sister, Sharon Cross of Quincy. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Donald Smith and Earl Smith Jr. A private graveside service will be held in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020