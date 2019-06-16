Darrell R. Slater, 66, of Ursa, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Born Feb. 21, 1953, in Quincy, Darrell was the son of Robert W. and Cleo Shepherd Slater. He married Judy E. Christ Brewer on May 2, 1992, in Quincy. She survives. He was a member of the Crossing. Darrell graduated from Payson-Seymour High school in 1972. He loved league bowling, receiving various awards. He enjoyed attending car shows, drag racing events and watching NASCAR. His favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt Sr. and the Petty family. Darrell was an over-the-road truck driver for McNay Trucking for over 30 years. In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by his mother, Cleo Slater Powers; two children, Ivadell Abernathy (Chris) of Clayton and Albert Slater (fiancee Jean Strong) of Newman Grove, Neb.; three stepsons, Troy Brewer of Quincy, David Brewer (Tina) of Loraine and Brad Brewer of Lima; grandchildren, Conner Abernathy, Joe Tournear, Quinta Spears, Cheyanne Shotkoski, Levi Slater, Brianna Strong, Jaci Strong, Troy Brewer, Richard Brewer, Dusti Brewer, Brady Brewer, Colton Brewer, Ashton Brewer, Dylan Brewer, Matthew Brewer (Amber), Kayla Smith and Alexis Brewer; and several great-grandchildren; a brother, Randy Slater (Kay) of Moscow Mills, Mo.; a sister, Sandy Dietrich (Gary) of Payson, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Jean Slater of West Point, Ill., and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Ronnie Slater. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home in Payson with Pastor Walt Wilcoxson officiating. Burial will be in Payson New Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Blessing Cancer Center or the . Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary