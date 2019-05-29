QUINCY-- Daune McCulloch, 80, passed away peacefully at home (Quincy) surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born Feb. 7, 1939, to Oliver and June (Lusk) Hall at Roderfield, W.Va. Most of her young life was spent in one or more of the small coal mining communities of which her father worked. Daune graduated from Welch High School in Welch, W.Va. After graduation she attended Gayle Institute in Minneapolis to train for airline employment. Daune loved being with family and watching the as they were growing up. Daune also loved playing cards, bridge in particular and bowling was her favorite pastime. Daune managed the Record Shop in Duck Creek Plaza for 10 years, then was in management for six years at Red Lobster in Davenport and later managed the Union Arcade Building in Davenport for Scott Community College. Daune is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, David McCulloch of Quincy, four children: June (Randy) Reimers of Walcott, Iowa, Joy Wangsness of Phoenix, Ariz., Jeffrey (Shelley) Wangsness of Ankeny, Iowa, and Jennifer (Reth) Stollberg of Quincy. Also surviving are three step-children: Randy (Steve) Wulf of LeClaire, Iowa, Kelly (Mike) Talbot of Princeton, Iowa and Patty (Scott) Brendecke of Superior, Colo. In addition, there are 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren in her blended family in addition to brothers-in-law Gene (Janie) McCulloch of Ft. Atkinson, Wis., and Kenneth (Ila) Wangsness of Allison, Iowa, in addition to sisters-in-law, Norma Wangsness, Joanne Egge plus 16 nieces and nephews. Daune was preceded in death by one son, Jay Alan Wangsness, her parents Oliver and June Hall, her brother-in-law Jay McCulloch and mother and father-in-law Jerry and Helen Mcculloch. Services will be as follows: A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 333 S. 36th St. in Quincy, on Saturday June 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held at Runge Mortuary, 838 Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Visitation will be prior to services and will start at 10 a.m.-noon with services immediately following. Interment will immediately follow services at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials can made to Christ Lutheran Church in Quincy. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 29 to May 31, 2019