|
|
David A.F. Nagel, 88, of Quincy, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home. David was born March 23, 1931, in Quincy to August and Helen Brocks Nagel. He married JoAnn Bottorff on Oct. 11, 1952, in Quincy. She preceded him in death Aug. 11, 2005. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Jayme L. and Aaron Graham of Quincy; and one cousin, Gisela Schürstept of Herford, Germany. David had many jobs growing up. As a young man, he worked at the local drugstore delivering prescriptions on his bicycle. He also worked as a farmhand, a lifeguard at Indian Mounds Pool, and a radio repairman at Wenzell Radio Sales and Service in Quincy. David was only 16 when he earned his Class A radio license (W9EXJ) and became an avid amateur radio operator. Later in life, he earned his advanced and extra class licenses. He had a lifelong passion for electronics, building his own television in 1953. He loved talking to people on the ham radio around the world and remained active in amateur radio throughout his life, even while living at the Illinois Veterans Home He graduated from Quincy Senior High in 1949. After graduation, he completed the electronics program at Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, Mo. He then returned to Quincy, where he worked for WTAD Radio as a transmitter repairman. David was drafted in 1951, attended basic training in Augusta, Ga., and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict as a radar instructor in Fort Monmouth, N.J. He was honorably discharged in November 1953. After returning home, David worked for WGEM as a transmitter repairman, occasionally filling in to share local news and weather updates for the radio station. He graduated with a business degree from Quincy College in June 1958, where Bob Hope gave the commencement address. He then went on to work as an engineering technician at Motorola, Broadcast Electronics, Plexus, Complex Systems, and finally at Glenayre Electronics. He retired in 1999. David was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Quincy. He also was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Elks Club. Additionally, David was a 32nd-degree Mason. David enjoyed taking his family camping when his children were growing up, and he enjoyed traveling to Germany several times throughout the years to visit his family. His first trip was to a war-torn Germany with his dad, August Nagel, in November 1947, where he met his grandparents for the first and only time. David was a dear man who was held close by his family for three generations. He was a great dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. Survivors include his five children, Ronald D. Nagel Sr. (and wife, Christine) of Ewing, Mo., John F. Nagel (and wife, Susan) of Flower Mound, Texas, Christine Giaraffa of Austin, Texas, Kathryn Irvin (and Gary J. Klingele) of Quincy and Amanda Schuering (and husband, Bill) of Quincy; 11 grandchildren, Susan Nagel Nowell (and husband, Patrick), Janet M. Carter (and Mike Hayes), Laura K. Nagel, R.D. Nagel II, Sarah Fox (and husband, Adam), Abbi Manson (and husband, David), August "Joe" Nagel (and wife, Elisa), Matthew Bowers (and wife, Shelley), Alexis Rourke (and husband, Jim), T.J. "Tim" Schuering, and Nicholas "Nick" Schuering; 16 great-grandchildren, Austyn, Alivia, Allie, Ansley, Jace, Isaac, Quinn, Roland, Grey, Rylee, Ella, Miles, Isla, Charlotte, Hazel and Ian; and 12 cousins, Marscine Whaley of Keokuk, Iowa, Virginia Johnson of Yucaipa, Calif., Martin Nagel (and wife, Ingrid), Ulrich Nagel, Ursula Nagel-Schulte, Gerhard Nagel, Dorothee Bockstiegel (husband, Dirk, and daughter, Lea), Peter Schurstedt, Christiane Schurstedt, Karola Niederbrinkmann (and husband, Eckhard), Claudia Schurstedt, and Gabriele Rese (and husband, Michael), all of Germany. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Quincy, with the Rev. Tim White officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church, with an Amateur Radio Silent Key ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund or to Trinity United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020