AURORA, Ill. -- David Booher, 60, of Aurora, Ill., formerly of Quincy, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 2:44 p.m. in Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora. David was born March 12, 1960, in Quincy, the son of Robert O. and Dorothy J. Lightle Booher. He was a 1978 graduate of Quincy High School and worked at Blessing Hospital for over 20 years. David worked also at Quest Software and Dynatrace. He loved learning on and about new technology and computers, and was a Ham Radio enthusiast. He even learned a few languages that way. David enjoyed traveling, sightseeing, and foreign cuisine. He loved to spend time with family and friends at his family's river camp. Survivors include his mother, Dorothy J. Booher; two brothers, Jeffrey Booher and Eric (Shawna) Booher, both of Quincy; five nephews, Travis Booher, Cory Booher and Lucas Booher all of Quincy, Joshua (Austin Andries) Booher, of New York, N.Y., and Alex (Madison) Booher of St. Louis; and a niece, Jennifer Booher of Quincy. David was preceded in death by his father, Robert O. Booher. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to or charity of donor's choice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
