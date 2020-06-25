Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Booher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Booher


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Booher Obituary
AURORA, Ill. -- David Booher, 60, of Aurora, Ill., formerly of Quincy, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 2:44 p.m. in Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora.

David was born March 12, 1960, in Quincy, the son of Robert O. and Dorothy J. Lightle Booher.

He was a 1978 graduate of Quincy High School and worked at Blessing Hospital for over 20 years. David worked also at Quest Software and Dynatrace. He loved learning on and about new technology and computers, and was a Ham Radio enthusiast. He even learned a few languages that way. David enjoyed traveling, sightseeing, and foreign cuisine. He loved to spend time with family and friends at his family's river camp.

Survivors include his mother, Dorothy J. Booher; two brothers, Jeffrey Booher and Eric (Shawna) Booher, both of Quincy; five nephews, Travis Booher, Cory Booher and Lucas Booher all of Quincy, Joshua (Austin Andries) Booher, of New York, N.Y., and Alex (Madison) Booher of St. Louis; and a niece, Jennifer Booher of Quincy.

David was preceded in death by his father, Robert O. Booher.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Disseler officiating.

Burial in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Ill.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

Memorials to or charity of donor's choice.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 25 to June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Download Now