QUINCY -- David C. Silman, 62, of Quincy, died surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 2:22 p.m. at Blessing Hospital. David was born Sept. 20, 1957, in Edina, Mo., a son of James D. Sr. and Anna Marvel Runquist Silman. He grew up in the Ewing, Mo., area and graduated from Highland High School. He was of the Catholic faith. In his spare time David liked to bake, loved to BBQ, and enjoyed woodworking. He was a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Most of all, David loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Patrick (Tama) Silman of New Canton, Ill., and Brad (Charlena) Silman of Quincy; two sisters, Terry Zahn and Karen (Susie) Hatfield, both of Quincy; a brother, Randall "Joe" Silman, of Quincy; five grandchildren, Madison and Anna of New Canton, and Crystiana, Braydon, and Robert of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by three sisters, Janis Harms, Linda Beaston, and Kathy Crosset; a brother, James D. Silman, Jr.; and two great nieces, Alissa Zornes and Wendy Crossett. A memorial celebration will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020