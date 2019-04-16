|
HAMILTON, Ill.-- David Dwight Ernst, 81, of Hamilton, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the First Christian Church in Keokuk. Burial with full military rites rendered by the Hancock County Honor Guard will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in rural Hamilton. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, with family meeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Printy Funeral, Hamilton. A Masonic Service will be held 8 p.m. Thursday following the visitation.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on Apr. 16, 2019
