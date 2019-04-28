David E. Harrison, 70, of rural Carthage, died at 5:15 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born Oct. 15, 1948, to Donald and Ermogene Metcalf Harrison in Quincy. He married Ruth Nelson on March 9, 1974, in Bowen. She survives.

David was a 1966 graduate of Bowen High School and attended Bailey Technical School in St. Louis. He was a lifelong farmer. David proudly served his country in Vietnam with the U.S. Army, serving from 1969 to 1971. He attended Denver Christian Church. David served on the Hancock County Grain Board, was a past member and commander of the Bowen American Legion and was a member of the American Legion and Hancock County Vietnam Veterans. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in the many activities they were involved in. He also enjoyed playing pitch and tractor pulling.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Rena (Jon) Rose of Burnside, DeAnn (Chris) Totzke of O'Fallon and Daniel (Cortney) Harrison of Carthage; grandchildren, Nathan, Alivia and Adley Rose, and Claire, William, Grant and Jackson Totzke; a brother, Paul (Donna) Harrison of Bowen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Ben Nelson; and a nephew, Greg Harrison.

SERVICES: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Living Faith United Church, Bowen, with the Rev. Joe Little conducting. Burial with military honors will be in Bowen Cemetery.

VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the church.

MEMORIALS: Hancock County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund or HUGS of Hancock County.

ARRANGEMENTS: Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta.

Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019