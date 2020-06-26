|
|
David E. Meyers, 70, of Palmyra, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Funeral services with full military rites by American Legion Post 174 Boots-Dickson will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Pastor Pat Wilson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, at the funeral chapel. David was born Jan. 1, 1950, to Floyd and Marilyn Brown Meyers in Hannibal. He married Paula Wilson on June 17, 1972, at First Baptist Church of Palmyra. She survives. Other survivors include his mother, Marilyn Meyers; children, Camille Plunkett (Justyn) of Palmyra, Derik Wilson of Indianapolis, Ind., and Doug Meyers (Carla) of Palmyra; brothers, Danny Meyers (Jody) of Taylor and Steven Meyers (Karen) of Quincy, Ill.; sister, Stacey Juette (Brian) of Palmyra; six grandchildren, Peyton, Quade and Marney Plunkett, and Zane, Zeke, and Zola Meyers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. David was preceded in death by his father; and his sister, Teresa Thompson. David was a UPS delivery driver for more than 30 years and then drove for Hassard Elevator in Monroe City. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. David was very passionate about sports, especially watching and cheering for his grandkids' football, basketball, baseball and softball games. He rooted for the Cardinals, Chiefs, Northwest Missouri State, and Kansas State football. David coached several athletes through the years and was known for his "cheering" and enthusiastic "encouragement" of his players. He loved the rivalry between the Palmyra and Monroe City High School teams and had a special place in his heart for NEMO Jays softball team and the Mississippi Valley Men's Fastpitch Softball Team. A very personable and social man, he never knew a stranger. He enjoyed watching old Westerns with John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, "Blue Bloods" and "Storage Wars." The most important thing in his heart was his love of family and spending time with them. David was Lutheran by faith. Memorial contributions may be made to the Palmyra Athletic Booster Club. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Peyton Plunkett, Quade Plunkett, Marney Plunkett, Zane Meyers, Zeke Meyers and Zola Meyers. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com. Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 26 to June 28, 2020