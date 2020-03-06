Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Echternkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Echternkamp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Echternkamp Obituary
COLUMBUS, Ill. -- David Echternkamp, 69, of Columbus, died at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Born Dec. 30, 1950, in Quincy, David was a son of Loren and Wilma G. Leeper Echternkamp.

David worked as a farmer in the Columbus area all his life.

He enjoyed woodworking, making keepsake items for his family and friends, golfing and spending time with family and friends on the farm. He also enjoyed traveling with his loving companion, Mary.

Survivors include his son, Max (Michelle) Echternkamp, Quincy; his granddaughter, Ripley Echternkamp, Quincy; his best friend and loving companion, Mary Cary, Quincy; two sisters, Ann (O.A.) Jones, Fowler, and Lee Echternkamp, Quincy.

David was cremated. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point.

Memorial contributions may be made to Arrowhead Heights Golf Course, or Central Adams Fire Protection District.

Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -