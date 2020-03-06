|
COLUMBUS, Ill. -- David Echternkamp, 69, of Columbus, died at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Born Dec. 30, 1950, in Quincy, David was a son of Loren and Wilma G. Leeper Echternkamp. David worked as a farmer in the Columbus area all his life. He enjoyed woodworking, making keepsake items for his family and friends, golfing and spending time with family and friends on the farm. He also enjoyed traveling with his loving companion, Mary. Survivors include his son, Max (Michelle) Echternkamp, Quincy; his granddaughter, Ripley Echternkamp, Quincy; his best friend and loving companion, Mary Cary, Quincy; two sisters, Ann (O.A.) Jones, Fowler, and Lee Echternkamp, Quincy. David was cremated. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point. Memorial contributions may be made to Arrowhead Heights Golf Course, or Central Adams Fire Protection District. Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020