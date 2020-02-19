|
QUINCY -- David J. "Dave" Palmer, 62, of Quincy, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 7:29 a.m. in Blessing Hospital. Dave was born Dec. 20, 1957, in Taylorville, Ill., a son of James V. and Jeanne J. Troutt Palmer. He married Mary E. Wellman on July 27, 1991, in Quincy, Ill. She survives. Dave attended both parochial and public schools. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1976. He was known through his high school years by his Spanish Club nickname, "Paco." He obtained his Bachelor in Arts degree from Quincy College (Quincy University) in 1980 and his Master of Divinity (M.Div.) degree from Kendrick Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Mo., in 1984. Dave was a fully tenured professor of humanities at John Wood Community College. He served JWCC for a total of 28-1/2 years from August 1991 until he retired in June 2018. Dave taught courses in Major World Religions, Philosophy, Biblical Studies, and Ethics. He also taught part time, briefly, at his alma mater, Quincy University. David was a "pulpit-supply preacher" in various churches in the Tri-State area. He was a member of the Executive Committee of the Illinois Community College Faculty Association from 2001-2013. He became Treasurer of the ICCFA in 2010. As treasurer, he was instrumental in extending the number of scholarships and financial enumeration of the same offered by the ICCFA. He was given a Lifetime Service Award by the ICCFA when he retired in 2013. Dave and his wife enjoyed taking all the nieces and nephews on educational vacations while explaining the history behind the vacations. Now that those nieces and nephews are parents, he enjoyed repeating this process with his great nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Richard D. (Katie Dietrich) Widener of St. Louis, Mo.; a grandson, Griffin Dietrich Widener; three brothers, James L. (Ann) Palmer of Quincy, Jerrel L. (Lynn) Palmer of Quincy, and Jeffery L. Palmer of Quincy; 29 nieces and nephews; 16 great nieces and nephews; and six great-great nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents. Services: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Inurnment: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Liberty, Ill. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 21, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials: In lieu of flowers to Mary Palmer for the Alan Armistead Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020